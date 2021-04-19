19. April 2021 um 18:15 Uhr
Aktuelle Statistik
:
32 neue Corona-Infizierte und
ein Todesfall im Regionalverband
Aktuell sind 1046 Menschen im Regionalverband mit dem Coronavirus infiziert.
Foto: dpa/Julian Stratenschulte
Regionalverband Das Gesundheitsamt des Regionalverbandes registrierte am Montag, Stand 16 Uhr, 32 neue Coronafälle. Die Zahl der in den vergangenen sieben Tagen neu gemeldeten Fälle pro 100 000 Einwohner (Inzidenz) steigt damit auf 162,5.
21 Personen konnten die Quarantäne verlassen. Somit sind aktuell 1046 Menschen im Regionalverband mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Davon leben 632 in Saarbrücken, 152 in Völklingen, 58 in Heusweiler, 48 in Riegelsberg, 40 in Friedrichsthal, 33 in Großrosseln, 27 in Sulzbach, 22 in Quierschied, 18 in Püttlingen und 16 in Kleinblittersdorf.
Das Gesundheitsamt des Regionalverbands meldete am Montag einen Todesfall. Am Sonntag ist eine 86-jährige Patientin gestorben, die zuvor positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurde. Die Zahl der Todesfälle im Zusammenhang mit dem Coronavirus steigt auf 455. Bei acht der in den vergangenen Tagen positiv getesteten Personen wurde die britische Virus-Variante festgestellt. Insgesamt wurde auf dem Gebiet des Regionalverbands bislang 1347-mal die britische und 170-mal die südafrikanische/brasilianische Variante nachgewiesen.
Insgesamt liegen 13 397 bestätigte Coronafälle vor, die seit Beginn der Pandemie positiv getestet wurden. Davon entfallen 7433 auf die Landeshauptstadt und 5964 auf die neun Städte und Gemeinden im Umland. Als genesen gelten nach Angaben des Gesundheitsamts 11 897 Personen.
Das Gesundheitsamt des Regionalverbands hat ein Info-Telefon eingerichtet. Bürger erreichen es unter der Nummer (0681) 506-5305 montags bis freitags zwischen 8 und 15 Uhr.