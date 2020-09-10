10. September 2020 um 09:10 Uhr
Von Autodieben verursachter Schaden gestiegen
:
Nur wenige Autodiebstähle im Saarland
Foto: picture alliance / dpa/Heiko Wolfraum
Saarbrücken/Berlin Laut Gesamtverband der Deutschen Versicherungswirtschaft wurden 2019 nur wenige Autos im Saarland gestohlen.
Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur
Im Saarland sind im vergangenen Jahr zwar ähnlich viele, aber dafür im Schnitt wesentlich teurere Autos gestohlen worden als noch 2018. Wie der Gesamtverband der Deutschen Versicherungswirtschaft (GDV) am Donnerstag mitteilte, blieb die Zahl mit 75 gestohlenen Fahrzeugen nahezu gleich (2018: 78).
Der von Autodieben verursachte Schaden stieg demnach allerdings deutlich um etwa 19 Prozent. Statt 14 600 Euro kostete der Diebstahl eines Wagens laut GDV vergangenes Jahr im Schnitt 17 300 Euro.
Im bundesweiten Vergleich zählt das Saarland mit einer Diebstahlrate von 0,1 pro 1000 kaskoversichterter Fahrzeuge damit zu den sichersten Bundesländern für Autobesitzer, wie der Verband mitteilte. Ähnlich sicher sind demnach Baden-Württemberg, Bayern und Rheinland-Pfalz.
Am meisten Autos sind laut GDV im Vergleich der Bundesländer und Großstädte in Berlin gestohlen worden. Hier betrug die Diebstahlrate 3,3 pro 1000 Autos.
Bundesweit stahlen Autodiebe im vergangenen Jahr rund 14 230 kaskoversicherte Pkw. Das waren etwa fünf Prozent weniger als im Vorjahr. Der wirtschaftliche Schaden betrug 2019 laut GDV fast 280 Millionen Euro.