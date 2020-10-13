Geocaching : Digitale Schnitzeljagd in Schmelz

Die Jugendlichen lernen in einem Workshop, wie man ein Video dreht. Foto: dpa-tmn/Christin Klose

Lebach/Schmelz Das Adolf-Bender-Zentrum bietet in Lebach und Schmelz Termine für Jugendliche an.

Das Adolf-Bender-Zentrum St. Wendel bietet mehrere Veranstaltungen für Jugendliche und Erwachsene im Kreis Saarlouis an: „Geocaching in Lebach“, eine digitale Schnitzeljagd zum Thema Nachhaltigkeit, für alle ab zwölf Jahren, ist am Donnerstag, 15. Oktober, um zehn Uhr in Lebach. Die Anmeldung erfolgt über die VHS Lebach. Dieselbe Schnitzeljagd findet in Schmelz am Freitag, 16. Oktober, ab zehn Uhr statt. Hier läuft die Anmeldung über die Jugendpflege der Gemeinde Schmelz.

„Ein Video gegen Vorurteile“ ein Workshop für Jugendliche ab zwölf Jahren, geht von Dienstag, 20. bis Donnerstag, 22. Oktober, je ab 13.30 Uhr in Lebach. Was sind eigentlich Vorurteile? Was kann man dagegen tun? Und welche Vorurteile habe ich selbst? Der Kurs geht diesen Fragen auf den Grund, gemeinsam werden in Teams Interviews erstellt und ein eigenes Video produziert. Anmeldung über die VHS Lebach

Am Freitag, 23. Oktober, 17 Uhr heißt es: „Ideen für ein schöneres Wohnen in Lebach finden.“ Den Ideen von Jugendlichen soll diese Veranstaltung Raum geben: „Egal ob du was zu meckern hast oder schon den besten Plan geschmeidig aus der Hosentasche ziehen kannst. Mach mit bei einem ersten Schritt, um noch schöner in Lebach zu wohnen“, heißt es. Anmeldung per E-Mail: marina.henn@adolf-bender.de oder über WhatsApp unter Telefon (01 76) 43 23 46 26.

