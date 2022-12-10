Fußball : Saison-Aus für Manuel Neuer: Unterschenkelbruch bei Skiunfall

München Manuel Neuer hat sich im Urlaub eine schwere Verletzung zugezogen. Die aktuelle Saison sei damit für ihn beendet, teilt der 36-Jährige mit.

Nach einer enttäuschenden WM folgt für Manuel Neuer die nächste Hiobsbotschaft: Nach einem Unterschenkelbruch fällt der Nationaltorwart vom FC Bayern München wohl für den Rest der Saison aus. Das teilte der 36-Jährige am Samstag in den sozialen Netzwerken mit.

Neuer hatte erst eine Verletzung überwunden

Neuer wird den Münchnern damit für den Rest der Hinrunde und in der gesamten Rückrunde fehlen, wie er selbst bestätigte. Der 117-malige Nationalspieler war schon in der bisherigen Saison immer wieder von Verletzungen gebremst worden und war erst kurz vor der WM wieder fit geworden. Zuvor hatte er wochenlang wegen einer Verletzung am Schultereckgelenk pausiert und war von Sven Ulreich vertreten worden. In der Hinrunde absolvierte er nur zwölf Liga-Spiele. Erst beim 3:2 gegen Hertha BSC hatte er Anfang November sein Comeback gegeben.