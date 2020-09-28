Pandemie-Bekämpfung : WHO will Corona-Schnelltests für ärmere Länder bereitstellen

Genf Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO setzt auf Corona-Schnelltests zur Bekämpfung der Pandemie in ärmeren Ländern.

Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO setzt auf Corona-Schnelltests zur Bekämpfung der Pandemie in ärmeren Ländern. 120 Millionen sogenannte Antigen-Tests sollen für 133 Länder mit kleinen und mittleren Einkommen zur Verfügung gestellt werden, kündigte die WHO am Montagabend in Genf an. Das soll umfangreiche Tests an Orten ermöglichen, an denen der Nachweis des Virus-Erbguts im Labor (ein sogenannter PCR-Test, wie er standardmäßig zum Nachweis des Virus genutzt wird) nur schwer oder zu langsam möglich ist.