28. September 2020 um 20:38 Uhr
Pandemie-Bekämpfung
:
WHO will Corona-Schnelltests für ärmere Länder bereitstellen
Archivbild.
Foto: dpa/Salvatore Di Nolfi
Genf Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO setzt auf Corona-Schnelltests zur Bekämpfung der Pandemie in ärmeren Ländern.
Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur
Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO setzt auf Corona-Schnelltests zur Bekämpfung der Pandemie in ärmeren Ländern. 120 Millionen sogenannte Antigen-Tests sollen für 133 Länder mit kleinen und mittleren Einkommen zur Verfügung gestellt werden, kündigte die WHO am Montagabend in Genf an. Das soll umfangreiche Tests an Orten ermöglichen, an denen der Nachweis des Virus-Erbguts im Labor (ein sogenannter PCR-Test, wie er standardmäßig zum Nachweis des Virus genutzt wird) nur schwer oder zu langsam möglich ist.
Für das Projekt im Rahmen der WHO-Kampagne „ACT-Accelerator“ (Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator) hat die Bill and Melinda Gates Stiftung demnach einen Vertrag mit den Herstellern SD Biosensor und Abbott geschlossen, der die Abnahme von 120 Millionen Tests zum Stückpreis von 5 US-Dollar garantiert. Insgesamt wären dafür 600 Millionen US-Dollar nötig. Der Globale Fonds zur Bekämpfung von Aids, Tuberkulose und Malaria steuert 50 Millionen US-Dollar bei. Darüber hinaus erwarte man Unterstützung von anderen internationalen Institutionen wie Unicef und Weltbank sowie Staaten, sagte der Chef des Fonds, Peter Sands.
„Wenn Länder mit kleinem und mittleren Einkommen auf demselben Niveau testen würden wie Staaten mit hohem Einkommen, würden die 120 Millionen Tests weniger als zwei Wochen reichen“, so Sands.
Die WHO empfehle die Schnelltests im Allgemeinen vor allem als Ergänzung zu PCR-Tests, sagte die WHO-Covid-19-Beauftragte Maria van Kerkhove. Antigen-Tests seien vor allem bei hoher Viruslast effizient und könnten helfen, wenn es etwa um die Nachverfolgung von Ausbrüchen rund um mindestens einen bereits per PCR-Test bestätigten Fall gehe. Wo Labortests tagelang dauern würden, seien Antigen-Tests dennoch eine sinnvolle Alternative.
Die Tests suchen in Abstrich-Proben nicht aufwendig nach dem Erbgut des Virus, sondern nach Molekülen, die charakteristisch für die Viren sind. Ähnlich wie bei einem Schwangerschaftstest wird innerhalb von 15 bis 30 Minuten auf einem Teststreifen angezeigt, ob das gesuchte Molekül gefunden wurde und die Person positiv ist oder nicht.