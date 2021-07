Hochwasser-Katastrophe : PK Baerbock / Möhle

The co-leader of Germany's Green (Die Gruenen) party and top candidate for the upcoming national election Annalena Baerbock addresses a press conference on the follow-up of the flood desaster, on July 26, 2021 at the house of the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) in Berlin. - Baerbock (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS / POOL / AFP) Foto: AFP/STEFANIE LOOS