30. September 2020 um 18:00 Uhr
„Künstlerkreis Neunkirchen“
:
Ungewöhnliche Keramikkunst
Lyn Riccardo stellt unter anderem das Keramikwerk „Teaparty“ vor.
Foto: Lyn Riccardo
Der „Künstlerkreis Neunkirchen“ lädt zu einer Ausstellung in seine Galerie ein.
Noch bis zum 10. Oktober hat die aktuelle Ausstellung des „Künstlerkreises Neunkirchen“ geöffnet. Sie trägt den Titel „Nicht gerade normal“. Veranstaltungsort ist die Galerie des „Künstlerkreises Neunkirchen“ am Oberen Markt 1 der Stadt.
Der Künstlerkreis präsentiert Werke der beiden im Saarland lebenden Keramiker Lyn Riccardo und Helmut Frank. Laut Veranstalter sind die Arbeiten, die aus den Brennöfen der Künstler kommen, ungewöhnlich.
Bei der Künstlerin Lyn Riccardo sind Schalen und Vasen oft mehr Objekte als Gebrauchsgegenstände. Der Keramiker Helmut Frank reizt dagegen die Feinheit des Materials Porzellan aus, lässt dennoch dem Zufall Raum.
Die Ausstellung wird zeitgleich zur großen Präsentation „Brennpunkt Keramik 2“ der Sammlung von Hannelore Seiffert in der Städtischen Galerie in Neunkirchen durchgeführt.
Öffnungszeiten: Samstags, in der Zeit von 12 bis 14 Uhr sowie sonntags, zwischen 14 und 18 Uhr.