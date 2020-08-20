PGA-Tour : FedExCup-Playoffs: Die Millionen-Show in Corona-Zeiten

Boston Die besten 125 Golfer der PGA-Tour machen sich auf die Jagd nach dem 15-Millionen-Dollar-Jackpot. Das erste der drei Playoff-Turniere des FedExCups startet in Boston. Insgesamt sind aber noch viel mehr Millionen für Tiger Woods und Co. im Topf.

Die PGA-Tour startet ihre jährliche Millionen-Show - ungeachtet der anhaltenden Corona-Krise in den USA. Die besten 125 Golf-Profis der US-Tour beginnen am heutigen Donnerstag im TPC Boston die Jagd auf den mit 15 Millionen Dollar gefüllten Jackpot.

Die besten 125 Profis der FedExCup-Rangliste sind für das erste Turnier in Boston qualifiziert. Für die besten 70 des Rankings geht es dann vom 27. bis 30. August beim zweiten Event im Olympia Fields Country Club in der Nähe von Chicago weiter. Das Finale wird wie immer eine Woche später in Atlanta ausgespielt. Der Sieger der Tour Championship im East Lake Golf Club kassiert dann die 15 Millionen Dollar - es ist der weltweit größte Jackpot, der an einen einzelnen Profi-Sportler ausgeschüttet wird. Insgesamt werden im FedExCup Boni mit einem Volumen von 60 Millionen Dollar an die Spieler verteilt.