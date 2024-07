Olympische Spiele Mihambo nach Sieg in London bereit für Olympia

Victory for Mihambo! 🇩🇪



The German star wins the long jump with 6.87m, while Agate de Sousa snatches second place from Larissa Iaphichino with a final jump of 6.75m.#LondonDL🇬🇧#DiamondLeague

📷 @macroprophoto pic.twitter.com/2hb2WWiVbn