31. Oktober 2020 um 12:20 Uhr
Formel 1
:
Haas-Teamchef: Schumacher-Verpflichtung „wäre eine Ehre“
Könnte bald im Haas-Cockpit sitzen: Mick Schumacher. Foto: Matthias Schrader/AP/dpa
Imola Teamchef Günther Steiner hat die Spekulationen um einen Wechsel von Mick Schumacher zum Formel-1-Team Haas genährt.
„Es wäre eine Ehre für uns, etwas, worauf wir stolz sein könnten“, sagte Steiner dem TV-Sender RTL vor dem Grand Prix in Imola. Nachdem Alfa Romeo die Verträge mit Kimi Räikkönen (41) und Antonio Giovinazzi (26) verlängert hat, gilt Haas als die beste Chance für den Sohn von Rekordweltmeister Michael Schumacher auf einen Stammplatz in der Königsklasse. „Wir sprechen mit mehreren Leuten, es gibt noch ein paar Möglichkeiten“, sagte Steiner. In den Verhandlungen sei man „in der Zielgeraden“.
Haas ist wie Alfa Romeo technischer Partner von Ferrari. Der 21 Jahre alte Schumacher wird in der Fahrerakademie der Scuderia ausgebildet und führt vor den letzten vier Saisonrennen der Nachwuchsserie Formel 2 in der Gesamtwertung. „Einen Formel-2-Champion in die Formel 1 zu bringen, ist immer das Ziel. Wenn jemand die Formel 2 gewinnt, dann hat er auch das Talent“, sagte Haas-Teamchef Steiner.
„Für Deutschland wäre es gut, auch für die ganze Formel 1“, meinte der Italiener zu einem möglichen Aufstieg Schumachers. Dessen Vater habe der Formel 1 sehr viel gegeben. „Er ist der Sohn einer der Legenden“, sagte Steiner.
Haas trennt sich zum Saisonende von seinen derzeitigen Stammfahrern Romain Grosjean (34) und Kevin Magnussen (28). Neben Schumacher ist auch der Russe Nikita Masepin (21) Kandidat für ein Cockpit. Steiner schloss die Verpflichtung von gleich zwei Neulingen nicht aus. Das Team müsse mit seinen finanziellen Ressourcen vorsichtig umgehen. „Wir haben nächstes Jahr nicht viel zu verlieren“, sagte Steiner. Das würde den Neueinsteigern die Chance geben, ohne Druck zu lernen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201031-99-155453/2