20. August 2020 um 14:15 Uhr
Nations League
:
Spanien setzt gegen DFB-Elf auf Verjüngung
Verjüngt Spaniens Fußball-Nationalmannschaft: Luis Enrique. Foto: Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa
Madrid Spaniens Fußball-Nationaltrainer Luis Enrique setzt bei seinem Comeback auf eine Verjüngung der „La Roja“.
Für die Nations-League-Spiele gegen Deutschland am 3. September in Stuttgart und drei Tage später in Madrid gegen die Ukraine nominierte der Coach am Donnerstag ungewöhnlich viele junge Spieler, darunter den 22 Jahre alten Mittelfeldprofi Dani Olmo von Champions-League-Halbfinalist RB Leipzig. „Eine Revolution“, meinten übereinstimmend die Zeitung „Marca“, das Konkurrenzblatt „AS“ und der Radiosender „Onda Cero“.
Zu den erstmals Berufenen gehören das 17 Jahre alte Sturmtalent des FC Barcelona, Ansu Fati, und Abwehrspieler Eric Garcia (19) von Manchester City. Olmo war bereits im November erstmals nominiert worden und hatte beim 7:0-Sieg gegen Malta das fünfte Tor erzielt.
Zu den sieben neuen Gesichtern beim Weltmeister von 2010 gehören auch Stürmer Ferrán Torres (20) von Manchester City, Abwehrmann Óscar Rodriguez (22), der als Real-Madrid-Leihgabe bei CD Leganés spielt, Mittelfeldmann Mikel Merino (24) von Real Sociedad San Sebastián, der offensive Mittelfeldmann Adama Traoré (24) von den Wolverhampton Wanderers sowie Torwart Unai Simon von Athletic Bilbao (23).
Neben Olmo wurde auch FC-Bayern-Profi Thiago (29) nominiert. Von den Routiniers fehlen unter anderen der Barcelona-Außenverteidiger Jordi Alba, die Atlético-Madrid-Profis Álvaro Morata und Saúl sowie Isco von Real Madrid. „Ich schaue nicht auf das Alter, und auch nicht, ob die Spieler hübsch oder hässlich sind“, sagte Enrique.
Das Duell gegen Deutschland ist das erste Spiel für Spanien seit dem 5:0-Sieg im EM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Rumänien am 18. November 2019. Für Luis Enrique war die Pause noch länger. Der 50-Jährige hatte im Juni 2019 seinen Posten zur Verfügung gestellt, weil seine neunjährige Tochter an Knochenkrebs erkrankt war. Für ihn übernahm Assistenzcoach Robert Moreno. Im November gab Luis Enrique sein Comeback bekannt, nachdem sein Kind im August gestorben war.
„Ich spüre eine riesige Freude, wieder dabei zu sein“, sagte der Trainer. Er gewinne „ein Stück Normalität“ zurück und hoffe, „dieses Projekt so lange wie möglich gestalten zu dürfen“.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200820-99-241106/2