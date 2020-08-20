Nations League : Spanien setzt gegen DFB-Elf auf Verjüngung

Madrid Spaniens Fußball-Nationaltrainer Luis Enrique setzt bei seinem Comeback auf eine Verjüngung der „La Roja“.

Für die Nations-League-Spiele gegen Deutschland am 3. September in Stuttgart und drei Tage später in Madrid gegen die Ukraine nominierte der Coach am Donnerstag ungewöhnlich viele junge Spieler, darunter den 22 Jahre alten Mittelfeldprofi Dani Olmo von Champions-League-Halbfinalist RB Leipzig. „Eine Revolution“, meinten übereinstimmend die Zeitung „Marca“, das Konkurrenzblatt „AS“ und der Radiosender „Onda Cero“.