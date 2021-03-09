  1. Sport
Nationalmannschaft: Die Bilanz von Rekord-Bundestrainer Löw

Joachim Löw betreute die deutsche Nationalmannschaft bislang in 189 Länderspielen. Foto: Daniel Gonzales Acuna/dpa

Frankfurt/Main Joachim Löw geht nach der EM im Sommer. Der Rekord-Bundestrainer kann aber die Marke von 200 Länderspielen als Chefcoach der Fußball-Nationalmannschaft noch erreichen.

Der 61-Jährige, der bislang 189 Länderspiele begleitete, wird die DFB-Auswahl im März noch bei den drei WM-Qualifikationsspielen gegen Island (25. März), in Rumänien (28. März) und gegen Nordmazedonien (31. März) betreuen. Für den unmittelbaren EM-Vorlauf sind zwei Tests geplant. Beim Turnier zum Abschluss nach 15 Jahren als Bundestrainer sind zwischen drei und sieben Spielen unter Löw möglich.

Löws Bilanz als Bundestrainer seit 2006:


 Jahr Spiele Siege Remis Niederlagen
 2006 6 5 1 
 2007 12 8 2 2
 2008 16 11 2 3
 2009 11 7 3 1
 2010 17 12 2 3
 2011 13 9 3 1
 2012 14 8 2 4
 2013 12 9 2 1
 2014 17 11 4 2
 2015 9 5 1 3
 2016 16 10 3 3
 2017 15 11 4 
 2018 13 4 3 6
 2019 10 7 2 1
 2020 8 3 4 1
 Gesamt 189 120 38 31

Löw betreute die DFB-Elf bislang in sieben Turnieren als Cheftrainer. Nur bei der Weltmeisterschaft 2018 in Russland erreichte die Nationalmannschaft nicht mindestens das Halbfinale:


 Turnier Austragungsort DFB-Abschneiden
 Europameisterschaft 2008 Österreich/Schweiz Finale
 Weltmeisterschaft 2010 Südafrika Platz drei
 Europameisterschaft 2012 Polen/Ukraine Halbfinale
 Weltmeisterschaft 2014 Brasilien Titelgewinn
 Europameisterschaft 2016 Frankreich Halbfinale
 Confederations Cup 2017 Russland Titelgewinn
 Weltmeisterschaft 2018 Russland Vorrunden-Aus

Sportliche Leitung um Löw

