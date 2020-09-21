21. September 2020 um 22:29 Uhr
1. Spieltag
:
Kyerehs Doppelschlag beschert St. Pauli Remis in Bochum
St. Paulis Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (l) passt einen Kopfball von Bochums Vassilis Lampropoulos ab. Foto: Marcel Kusch/dpa
Bochum Der VfL Bochum hat den perfekten Saisoneinstand in der 2. Fußball-Bundesliga verpasst - und der FC St. Pauli hat durch einen Doppelschlag Daniel Kofi Kyereh noch einen Punkt gerettet.
Die lange Zeit überlegene Revierelf kam am Montagabend vor 3421 Zuschauern im Ruhrstadion durch Robert Zulj (26.) und Simon Zoller (76.) zur 2:0-Führung und musste durch die späten Treffer von Kyereh (84./86.) den sicher geglaubten Sieg noch aus der Hand geben.
Mit viel Schwung und Selbstvertrauen dominierte die eingespielte Bochumer Elf lange Zeit die Partie und unterstrich damit die Ambitionen auf einen der vorderen Plätze in der Liga. Der Tabellenachte der vergangenen Saison, der in der Rückrunde bis zum 33. Spieltag in elf Spielen unbesiegt blieb, knüpfte an die guten Leistungen an. Trainer Thomas Reis hatte mit dem Ex-Mainzer Gerrit Holtmann nur einen Neuzugang in der Startelf und vertraute auf die bewährten Kräfte.
So war die 1:0-Führung durch einen Freistoß von Zulj nur ein Frage der Zeit. Zuvor hatten die Gastgeber bereits zwei, drei gute Chancen gegen die vom neuen Cheftrainer Timo Schultz neuformierte Hamburger Elf, die ohne gelernten zentralen Stürmer antreten musste und im Angriff kaum Durchschlagskraft hatte.
Die Unterstützung der wenigen Fans, die schon vor der Partie die Anfahrtswege und Häuser ums Ruhrstadion in Blau und Weiß mit Fahnen, Wimpeln und Luftballons geschmückt hatten, tat der Heimmannschaft sichtlich gut. Nach weiteren guten Chancen gelang Zoller in der Schlussviertelstunde auf Vorlage von Silvere Ganvoula noch das 2:0. Doch zwei Leichtsinnsfehler in der Abwehr nutzte Kyereh zweimal und rettete das 2:2. St. Pauli drückte danach weiter, es blieb jedoch beim 2:2.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200921-99-655531/4