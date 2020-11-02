  1. Sport
Champions League: FC Bayern ohne Corona-Fall Süle nach Salzburg

Bayern Münchens Niklas Süle ist positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Foto: Matthias Balk/dpa

München Der FC Bayern München muss im Champions-League-Spiel bei Red Bull Salzburg nach einem positiven Corona-Test auf Verteidiger Niklas Süle (25) verzichten.

Damit habe er eine Option weniger, sagte Trainer Hansi Flick auf der Pressekonferenz vor dem Duell am Dienstag (21.00 Uhr) beim österreichischen Meister. „Es gab schon etliche Fälle in den Profiligen, jetzt hat es uns erwischt mit einem Spieler.“ Dafür kommt David Alaba als Abwehrchef wieder ins Team zurück.

Der FC Bayern hatte zuvor den positiven Test bei Süle öffentlich gemacht. Es gehe ihm gut, wie der deutsche Fußball-Rekordmeister mitteilte. Süle sei in häuslicher Quarantäne. Flick hofft, „dass es bei dem Einen bleibt. Das kann man in der Situation nur hoffen.“ Das gesamte Team lasse sich derzeit jeden Tag testen, „weil wir das sehr, sehr ernst nehmen“.

Nach einer Verschnaufpause gegen den 1. FC Köln (2:1) soll Robert Lewandowski wieder stürmen. „Ich glaube, dass ihm die Pause gut getan hat“, befand Flick. Bei Mittelfeldspieler Leon Goretzka sei auch wieder „alles okay“.

Vor zwei Wochen war Nationalspieler Serge Gnabry vor dem Champions-League-Spiel gegen Atlético Madrid positiv getestet worden. Nach sechs weiteren jeweils negativen Untersuchungen wurde der erste Befund dann als „falsch-positiv“ gewertet.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201102-99-176946/4