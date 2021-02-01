1. Februar 2021 um 15:50 Uhr
Champions League
:
Einreisesperre: Keine Sonderregelung für Sportler
Oliver Mintzlaff ist der Vorstandschef von RB Leipzig. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Berlin Die neue Einreisesperre lässt nur wenige Ausnahmen zu. Das trifft offenbar den Profifußball, der bei den Themen Transfers und Champions League vor großen Unsicherheiten steht.
Die neuen deutschen Einreise-Regeln treffen auch die Champions League. Denn die vorerst bis zum 17. Februar gültige Verordnung sieht keine Ausnahmen für den Profifußball vor.
In der Verordnung „gibt es derzeit keine Sonderregelung für Profi-Sportler“, stellte eine Sprecherin des Bundesinnenministeriums auf Anfrage klar. Damit kann RB Leipzig sein für den 16. Februar geplantes Achtelfinal-Hinspiel gegen den FC Liverpool nach aktuellem Stand nicht im eigenen Stadion austragen.
Die Europäische Fußball-Union UEFA hat sich bisher noch nicht zu der Problematik geäußert. Am Sonntag hatte sich Leipzigs Vorstandschef Oliver Mintzlaff noch optimistisch gezeigt, eine Lösung zu finden. „Unser Ziel ist es nicht, in St. Petersburg oder woanders als Alternative zu spielen“, sagte Mintzlaff.
Seit Samstag dürfen Fluggesellschaften keine Menschen aus besonders betroffenen Corona-Mutationsgebieten mehr nach Deutschland bringen. Zu diesen Gebieten zählt Großbritannien. Ausnahmen sind lediglich für Deutsche und für Ausländer, die ihren Wohnsitz in Deutschland haben, vorgesehen. Für sie gilt aber auch die Pflicht, sich vor der Einreise anzumelden und einen negativen Corona-Test vorzuweisen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210131-99-241890/5