30. Januar 2021 um 09:45 Uhr
Tabellenletzter
:
Schalkes Sportvorstand: Finanzlage „maximal herausfordernd“
Jochen Schneider, Sportvorstand beim Bundesligisten FC Schalke 04. Foto: Tim Rehbein/dpa
Gelsenkirchen Bei einem Abstieg in die 2. Fußball-Bundesliga würde sich beim FC Schalke „extrem viel“ verändern. Das bekräftigte Sportvorstand Jochen Schneider in einem Interview „sportbuzzer.de“.
„Wir haben keine Mannschaft, die für die 2. Liga zusammengestellt ist. Da würde es gewaltige Veränderungen geben“, betonte der 50-Jährige. Sie seien aber in der Pflicht auch für die 2. Liga eine Lizenz mit den entsprechenden Planzahlen und einem entsprechenden Plankader zu beantragen, erklärte Schneider.
Der Traditionsclub aus Gelsenkirchen ist Tabellenletzter der Fußball-Bundesliga. Bis zum Spiel beim SV Werder Bremen holten die Schalker gerade mal sieben Punkte, sie schafften in der bisherigen Saison nur einen Sieg.
Schneider bekräftigte auch, dass er bei einem möglichen Neuanfang ein Ende seiner Zeit als Sportvorstand auf Schalke ebenfalls akzeptieren würde. Er war im März 2019 von RB Leipzig zum FC Schalke 04 gewechselt.
„Das ganze Kalenderjahr 2020 verdient das Wort Albtraum. Es war insgesamt eine Katastrophe, was wir sportlich abgeliefert haben“, sagte Schneider. Die aktuelle finanzielle Lage sei „nicht existenzbedrohend. Vielmehr ist sie maximal herausfordernd“, ergänzte er.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210130-99-231745/2