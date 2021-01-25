25. Januar 2021 um 20:26 Uhr
Berliner Personalwechsel
:
Matthäus: Dardai und Friedrich ein gute Plan für Hertha
Findet die Rückkehr von Pal Dardai zu Hertha BSC gut: Lothar Matthäus. Foto: Andreas Gora/dpa
Berlin Mit Fußball-Bundesligist Hertha BSC wird es nach den jüngsten Personalentscheidungen aus Sicht von Lothar Matthäus wieder bergauf gehen.
Der Rekord-Nationalspieler lobte in einer Kolumne des TV-Senders Sky die Rückkehr von Pal Dardai als Trainer und das Engagement des langjährigen Hertha-Profis Arne Friedrich als Sportdirektor. „Dardai und Friedrich. Hört sich nach einem guten Plan für diesen tollen Klub an“, schrieb Matthäus.
Dardai kenne ähnlich wie Pep Guardiola in Barcelona den Berliner Club, Fans und Medien wie kein Zweiter. Der Ungar sei eine Top-Lösung. „Vor allem finde ich es klasse, dass er bis Sommer 2022 arbeiten darf“, betonte Matthäus. Er hoffe, dass es dem 44-Jährigen gelinge, „nicht nur erfolgreichen, sondern auch attraktiven Fußball spielen zu lassen, der zu einem Hauptstadt-Klub passt. Im Vergleich zu seiner ersten Amtszeit hat er nun nämlich auch das Spielermaterial dafür.“
Auch der einstige Abwehrspieler Friedrich (41) habe große Spuren bei der Hertha hinterlassen. Der frühere Nationalverteidiger genieße hohes Ansehen, habe eine sehr angenehme Art, und an Ehrgeiz fehle es ihm sicherlich auch nicht.
Die Trennung vom bisherigen Coach Bruno Labbadia und dem langjährigen Sport-Geschäftsführer Michael Preetz nannte Matthäus richtig und verständlich. Man solle Preetz nun zwar nicht die alleinige Schuld zuschieben, er habe es aktuell aber nicht hinbekommen, mit den jetzt vorhandenen finanziellen Mitteln ein ausgewogenes und homogenes Team zusammenzustellen. Das Verhältnis zwischen Team und den sportlich Verantwortlichen sei nicht intakt gewesen. Auch wenn einige Entscheidungen von Labbadia absolut nachvollziehbar gewesen seien, hätten die Spieler nicht mehr auf ihn gehört, erklärte Matthäus.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210125-99-166995/2