22. Dezember 2020 um 18:21 Uhr
Bundesliga
:
Mainz 05 trennt sich von Sportvorstand Schröder
Mainz 05 und Sportvorstand Rouven Schröder gehen getrennte Wege. Foto: Torsten Silz/dpa
Mainz Der FSV Mainz 05 überwintert als Tabellen-17. in der Bundesliga - und sucht nach personellen Alternativen an verantwortlicher Stelle. Trainer Jan-Moritz Lichte konnte die Wende nicht herbeiführen.
Der FSV Mainz 05 trennt sich von Sportvorstand Rouven Schröder. Der 45-Jährige hat sich am Dienstag gemeinsam mit dem Fußball-Bundesligisten auf eine vorzeitige Beendigung des ursprünglich bis 2024 datierten Vertrages geeinigt, wie der Tabellen-17. mitteilte.
„Ich hatte nun das Gefühl, dass es für den Verein und für mich besser ist, den Weg frei zu machen, so dass sich Mainz 05 insgesamt neu aufstellen kann“, sagte der 45-Jährige. Keine Aussage machten die Mainzer in der Presseerklärung zur Zukunft von Trainer Jan-Moritz Lichte, kündigten aber für 18.15 Uhr eine Pressekonferenz an.
Angedacht war demnach zuvor, „dass wir Christian Heidel als zusätzliches Mitglied neben Stefan Hofmann, Rouven Schröder und Jan Lehmann in unseren Vorstand aufnehmen, um den Verein für die strategischen Fragen der Zukunft noch besser aufzustellen“, sagte der Aufsichtsratsvorsitzende Detlev Höhne. Heidel habe sich aufgrund der aktuellen Entwicklung eine Bedenkzeit erbeten.
Heidel führte einst die Rheinhessen als Manager mit in die Bundesliga und sorgte für die erfolgreichen Zeiten unter Jürgen Klopp und Thomas Tuchel. Der 57-Jährige war von 1992 bis 2016 Sportchef beim FSV und danach knapp drei Jahre Sportvorstand beim FC Schalke 04.
Auch Trainer Jan-Moritz Lichte steht bei Mainz vor der Ablösung. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201222-99-783676/5