18. Januar 2021 um 12:54 Uhr
Hertha BSC
:
Labbadia: Europacup kein Thema - Cunha nicht fit
Für Trainer Labbadia ist die Qualifikation für den Europapokal mit Hertha BSC derzeit kein Thema. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Berlin Für Trainer Bruno Labbadia ist nach der missratenen Hinrunde die Qualifikation für den Europapokal mit Hertha BSC derzeit kein Thema.
„Erstmal tun wir gut daran, die Situation anzunehmen, die wir haben“, sagte der Coach des Berliner Fußball-Bundesligisten vor dem abschließenden Spiel der ersten Saisonhälfte am Dienstag (20.30 Uhr/Sky) gegen die TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.
Hertha ist mit 17 Punkten einen Rang vor dem nächsten Kontrahenten Tabellen-13. Auf Platz sieben, der möglicherweise die Teilnahme an einem internationalen Wettbewerb ermöglichen würde, haben die Berliner neun Punkte Rückstand. Die Abstiegszone ist fünf Zähler entfernt. Investor Lars Windhorst hofft grundsätzlich auf eine Entwicklung der Mannschaft in Richtung Champions League.
„Wir verschließen die Augen nicht, dass wir noch nicht so weit sind und uns mehr Punkte erwünscht haben“, sagte Labbadia. Manager Michael Preetz stellte bei der digitalen Spieltagskonferenz am Montag als kritisches Halbzeit-Fazit fest: „Wir werden hier keinen finden, der von Zufriedenheit spricht. Wir wollen das schleunigst ändern.“
Gegen Hoffenheim kann Labbadia erneut nicht mit Offensivspieler Matheus Cunha planen. Der Brasilianer ist wegen seiner Leistenprobleme weiterhin nicht fit für 90 Minuten. „Nein, das kann er nicht sein, nach den letzten Wochen, die er hinter sich hat“, sagte Labbadia. Der Trainer plant mit dem 21-Jährigen aber offenbar wie am Samstag beim 0:0 in Köln als Joker. „Man hat gesehen, dass er uns helfen kann.“ Am Sonntag habe Cunha leicht trainieren können.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210118-99-71178/2