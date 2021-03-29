29. März 2021 um 15:08 Uhr
Europacup-Reform
:
Initiative „Unser Fußball“ mahnt DFB und DFL
Die Fan-Initiative „Unser Fußball“ fordert von Rainer Koch die geplanten Europapokal-Reformen abzulehnen. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Die Fan-Initiative „Unser Fußball“ fordert von der DFL und vom DFB, sich „endlich deutlich“ von den geplanten Europapokal-Reformen zu distanzieren. Rainer Koch als Vertreter des deutschen Fußballs solle diese am Mittwoch ablehnen, heißt es in einer Erklärung.
„Reformen werden im deutschen und europäischen Profifußball dringend gebraucht, aber sie müssen die nationalen Ligen und den fairen Wettbewerb stärken“, schreibt „Unser Fußball“ weiter.
Das Exekutivkomitee der Europäischen Fußball-Union (UEFA) will an diesem Mittwoch die Veränderungen in der Champions League und Europa League ab 2024 beschließen. Die Königsklasse soll von 32 auf 36 Mannschaften aufgestockt, die Gruppenphase durch das sogenannte „Schweizer Modell“ ersetzt werden. Gespielt wird dann nicht mehr in acht Vorrundengruppen sondern in nur einer Liga, in der aber nicht Jeder gegen Jeden antritt, sondern die Gegner nach Vorjahresplatzierung zugelost werden.
Erst vor wenigen Wochen habe die Deutsche Fußball Liga als Reaktion auf ihre Taskforce „Zukunft Profifußball“ angekündigt, sich auf „internationaler Ebene verstärkt für Reformen mit Blick auf die finanziellen Rahmenbedingungen einsetzen“, so „Unser Fußball“. Doch sowohl bei der DFL als auch beim Deutschen Fußball-Bund (DFB) herrsche „Schweigen im Walde“.
Die Initiative verwies auch darauf, dass rund eine halbe Millionen Fans mit der Erklärung „Unser Fußball“ grundlegende Reformen für einen basisnahen, nachhaltigen und zeitgemäßen Fußball gefordert haben. Die geplanten Reformen der UEFA-Clubwettbewerbe seien alles andere als ein Schritt in die richtige Richtung: „Sie verstärken stattdessen bestehende Missverhältnisse.“
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210329-99-15329/2