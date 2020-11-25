25. November 2020 um 06:06 Uhr
Ex-Nationalkeeper
:
Immel: VfB Stuttgart schafft den Klassenerhalt
Glaubt an den VfB Stuttgart: Eike Immel. Foto: Uwe Zucchi/dpa
Stuttgart Der frühere Fußball-Nationaltorwart Eike Immel rechnet mit dem souveränen Klassenverbleib seines Ex-Clubs VfB Stuttgart.
„Der VfB wird nichts mit dem Abstieg zu tun haben“, sagte Immel der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Er traue dem Aufsteiger in dieser Bundesliga-Saison einen einstelligen Tabellenplatz zu.
„Ich glaube auch, dass der Mannschaft Erstliga-Fußball besser liegt als die zweite Liga, wo ja eher Fußball gekämpft und gekloppt wird“, sagte Immel, der zwischen 1986 und 1995 für die Stuttgarter spielte und 1992 deutscher Meister mit dem VfB wurde.
Auch dem Trainer Pellegrino Matarazzo traue er viel zu, sagte der Europameister von 1980, der am Freitag 60 Jahre alt wird. „Ich hatte am Anfang Zweifel, auch ob der Aufstieg noch klappt. Aber ich muss sagen: Matarazzo hat die Kurve gekriegt und hat das gut gemacht.“
Zudem sei jetzt auf der Führungsebene mit Vorstandschef Thomas Hitzlsperger und Sportdirektor Sven Mislintat Fußballsachverstand vorhanden. Das sei vorher ein großes Problem gewesen, meinte Immel und sprach besonders vom früheren Sportvorstand Michael Reschke und Ex-Präsident Wolfgang Dietrich: „Da stehen mir jetzt noch die Haare zu Berge.“
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201124-99-450602/2