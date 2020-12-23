23. Dezember 2020 um 11:21 Uhr
Bundesliga
:
Hertha: Cunhas Schweiz-Reise war abgesprochen
Herthas Matheus Cunha hat sich in der Schweiz an der Leiste behandeln lassen. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Berlin Matheus Cunha war laut Hertha BSC zu einer abgesprochenen Behandlung seiner Leistenprobleme in der Schweiz. Das Weihnachtsfest wird der Brasilianer wie vom Fußball-Bundesligisten vorgegeben in Berlin verbringen.
Bereits hute wird der 21-Jährige wieder in der Hauptstadt erwartet, teilte die Hertha auf Anfrage mit. Zuvor hatte die „Bild“-Zeitung über Cunhas Flug in einem Privatjet samt Familienmitgliedern in die Alpen berichtet.
Die Auslandsprofis des Bundesligisten sollen die kurze Festtagspause wegen der Corona-Pandemie laut Vorgabe von Trainer Bruno Labbadia in Berlin verbringen. „Es ist nicht schön, aber es geht der ganzen Bevölkerung so. Wir sind Teil davon und müssen uns anpassen“, hatte der Hertha-Coach in der Vorwoche gesagt.
Zuletzt war das Verhältnis von Cunha und Labbadia angespannt. Der Trainer hatte seinen Offensivmann für die schlechte Leistung beim 1:4 beim SC Freiburg am Sonntag öffentlich gerügt. Mit sechs Saisontoren ist der Brasilianer der Top-Torschütze der Berliner, die als Tabellen-14. weit hinter den eigenen Erwartungen zurückliegen.
Nach den Weihnachtstagen stehen für die Hertha-Profis am Wochenende die nächsten Corona-Tests an. Am kommenden Montag will Labbadia das Team-Training wieder aufnehmen. Am 2. Januar (18.30 Uhr/Sky) geht es mit dem Heimspiel gegen Schlusslicht Schalke 04 im Olympiastadion in der Bundesliga weiter.
