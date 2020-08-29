Leipziger Leihspieler : Gladbacher Wolf bestätigt Kaufpflicht der Borussia

Mönchengladbach Fußball-Profi Hannes Wolf hat eine Kaufpflicht seines aktuellen Clubs Borussia Mönchengladbach bei einer bestimmten Konstellation bestätigt.

In einem Interview der „Rheinischen Post“ bekräftigte der Leihspieler von RB Leipzig, gern dauerhaft am Niederrhein bleiben zu wollen: „Es kann immer alles passieren. Aber ich hoffe schon, dass, sofern alles gut läuft und ich gesund bleibe, die Kaufpflicht eintreten wird.“

Nach Informationen der Zeitung tritt die besagte Pflicht Borussias zum Kauf des 21 Jahre alten Österreichers nach 15 Einsätzen in Kraft. Dann müssten die Gladbacher zusätzlich zu Leihgebühr in Höhe von 1,5 Millionen Euro weitere 9,5 Millionen Euro nach Leipzig überweisen.

Wolf, der seinem früheren Salzburger Trainer Marco Rose nach einem schwierigen Jahr in Leipzig nach Gladbach gefolgt ist, bezeichnete es als Glücksfall, „jetzt mal bei einem so großen Traditionsverein zu spielen mit so einer langen Geschichte“. Zuletzt spielte der Grazer für Teams des Red-Bull-Konzerns.