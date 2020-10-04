4. Oktober 2020 um 17:56 Uhr
Vertrag bis 2025
:
FC Bayern macht Roca-Verpflichtung perfekt
Der FC Bayern München hat den spanischen defensiven Mittelfeldspieler Marc Roca verpflichtet. Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa
München In der heißen Schlussoffensive auf dem Transfermarkt hat der FC Bayern München die Verpflichtung des Spaniers Marc Roca perfekt gemacht.
Der 23 Jahre alte defensive Mittelfeldspieler wechselt von Espanyol Barcelona zum deutschen Fußball-Rekordmeister, wo er einen Vertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2025 erhält. Nach dem Abgang von Thiago zum FC Liverpool hatten die Bayern für diese Position Personal gesucht.
„Wir freuen uns sehr, Marc Roca verpflichtet zu haben. Er passt fußballerisch und charakterlich hervorragend in unsere Mannschaft und wird sich bei uns weiterentwickeln“, sagte Sportvorstand Hasan Salihamidžić laut Mitteilung. Schätzungen zufolge soll die Ablöse bei neun Millionen Euro liegen. Laut „Kicker“ gibt es auch eine Einigung mit Rechtsverteidiger Bouna Sarr (Olympique Marseille).
Roca ist nach Königstransfer Leroy Sané, Torwart Alexander Nübel (23) und Abwehrspieler Tanguy Nianzou (18) der vierte Neuzugang der Mannschaft von Trainer Hansi Flick. „Ich bin sehr glücklich. Für mich geht ein Traum in Erfüllung. In meinen Augen ist der FC Bayern der beste Verein der Welt und hat eine starke Tradition. Ich freue mich sehr, die Farben dieses großen Clubs zu vertreten“, sagte Roca.
Roca kam für Espanyol in 121 Pflichtspielen zum Einsatz und erzielte dabei drei Tore. Im Sommer 2019 holte er mit der spanischen U21-Nationalmannschaft den Europameister-Titel. Damals bei Finalgegner Deutschland im Tor: Alexander Nübel.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201004-99-822169/2