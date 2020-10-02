2. Oktober 2020 um 15:06 Uhr
U18-Coach
:
Baum-Nachfolger beim DFB gefunden: Wolf übernimmt
Hannes Wolf ist der neue U18-Trainer des DFB. Foto: Yorick Jansens/BELGA/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Der Deutsche Fußball-Bund hat Hannes Wolf als Nachfolger von Manuel Baum für die Nationalmannschaft der U18-Junioren verpflichtet.
Nach dem Wechsel von Baum zum FC Schalke 04 übernimmt der frühere Trainer des Hamburger SV und des VfB Stuttgart nun den Posten im DFB. Zuletzt war der 39 Jahre alte Wolf Trainer beim belgischen Erstligisten KRC Genk, der sich aber Mitte September von ihm getrennt hatte. Wolf startet sofort und wird damit schon in der nahenden Länderspielpause die Verantwortung übernehmen.
„Ich freue mich auf die neue Aufgabe beim DFB und die Begleitung und Weiterbildung des 2003er-Jahrgangs für die nächsten Jahre. In den vergangenen elf Jahren konnte ich viele wertvolle Erfahrungen in der Nachwuchsarbeit und im Profifußball sammeln“, sagte Wolf laut Mitteilung.
„Er bringt nicht nur wertvolle Erfahrungen aus dem Profifußball in die Arbeit mit Talenten ein, sondern hat insbesondere im Nachwuchsbereich hervorragende Arbeit geleistet und zahlreiche Talente auf ihrem Weg in den Seniorenfußball begleitet“, sagte Joti Chatzialexiou, Sportlicher Leiter Nationalmannschaften.
In seiner Trainerzeit in der Dortmunder Jugend wurde Wolf mit seinen Teams von 2014 bis 2016 dreimal nacheinander deutsche Meister. „Er hat jahrelange Erfahrung im Juniorenbereich auf höchstem Niveau vorzuweisen“, sagte Meikel Schönweitz, Cheftrainer U-Nationalmannschaften. „Zusätzlich zu seiner Arbeit im Nachwuchs hat er wertvolle Erfahrungen bei Traditionsvereinen im Seniorenbereich gesammelt - unter anderem beim VfB Stuttgart, den er in die Bundesliga geführt hat.“
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201002-99-801196/2