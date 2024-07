Basketball Bayern-Basketballer verpflichten Yebo aus Chemnitz

𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄, 𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 👋



Didn't see that one coming, right? 😉 Power Forward Kevin Yebo signs with us until 2027! 🙌 #FCBB #Yebo2027 #Kaderupdate