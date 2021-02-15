15. Februar 2021 um 18:10 Uhr
Schwalbach
:
Mal- und Kunstschule plant virtuelle Kunstausstellung
Dieser Clown kommt von Dozentin Ursula Knabe
Foto: Mal- und Kunstschule/Knabe
Schwalbach In Schwalbach sind Kinder, Jugendliche und Erwachsene angesprochen, mitzumachen.
Die Mal- und Kunstschule Schwalbach will bald eine virtuelle Kunstausstellung eröffnen. Kinder, Jugendliche sowie Erwachsene sind angesprochen, mitzumachen.
Gegen die pandemiebedingte Entmutigung und Ernüchterung sehen die Verantwortlichen die Bildende Kunst als probates Mittel, „die in uns allen wohnenden kreative Kräfte zu wecken“. Das Gehirn brauche und liebe neue Reize. „Wir laden alle Kunstbegeisterte, Klein und Groß dazu ein, die Kunst als faszinierende Freizeitgestaltung zu entdecken und Glück und Freude am künstlerischen Gestalten zu empfinden“, heißt es in einer Pressemitteilung. Und weiter: „Malt und zeichnet die Welt, wie sie ist oder wie sie Euch gefällt, in jeglicher Technik und mit jeglichen Materialien.“ Die Dozentinnen stehen mit Rat und Tat zur Seite, wenn Hilfe oder Anregungen gebraucht werden.
Dieses Bild wurde von Paulin Hartz gemalt.
Foto: Hartz
Die virtuelle Kunstausstellung soll bald eröffnen. Und mit dem „Besuch“ der Ausstellung „tretet ihr in einen Mit-Mach-Ideen-Wettbewerb ein und schafft ein imaginäres Netzwerk Kunstbegeisterter.“
Die Verantwortlichen hoffen, dass diese Kunstausstellung in absehbarer Zeit in eine reale Jahreskunstausstellung überführt werden kann.
Fotografien der Arbeiten sollen an folgende Adresse geschickt werden: m.neu@schwalbach-saar.de.