29. November 2020 um 10:12 Uhr
Aktuelle Zahlen
:
Corona: Zahl der Neuinfektionen im Kreis Saarlouis deutlich unter dem Wert der Vorwoche
Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen
Saarlouis Im Kreis Saarlouis sind am Samstag 38 neue Corona-Fälle registriert worden. Das teilte das Landratsamt mit. Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen ist damit im Vergleich zum Samstag vor einer Woche deutlich gesunken.
Damals hatten die Behörden 49 neue Fälle gemeldet.
Der sogenannte 7-Tage-Inzidenzwert, der die Zahl der Neuansteckungen pro 100 000 Einwohner innerhalb einer Woche angibt, sank auf 102,92. Das ist der niedrigste Wert im gesamten November, der höchste Wert war am 8. November mit 188,35 registriert worden.
Im Vergleich zu den anderen Kreisen im Saarland liegt Saarlouis damit im Mittelfeld. Der Kreis Merzig-Wadern (81,31), der Kreis St. Wendel (88,5) sowie der Kreis Neunkirchen (99,1) haben bessere Zahlen, der Saarpfalz-Kreis (124,12) und der Regionalverband Saarbrücken (170,4) deutlich schlechtere. Ab einem Wert von 50 gilt ein Kreis als Risikogebiet. In Saarlouis wurde dieser Wert am 16. Oktober erstmals überschritten.
Neben der Zahl der Neuinfektionen ging auch die Zahl der akut von Corona Betroffenen zurück. Als wieder genesen wurden am Samstag 41 Personen gemeldet, die Zahl der aktuell positiven Fälle sank somit um drei auf 422. Insgesamt gab es im Kreis seit Beginn der Pandemie bislang 2529 offiziell bestätigte Coronafälle.