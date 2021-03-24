24. März 2021 um 18:46 Uhr
Pandemie im Kreis Saarlouis
:
31 neue Corona-Fälle, Inzidenz steigt weiter
Kreis Saarlouis Im Kreis Saarlouis steigt der Inzidenz-Wert. Die Zahl der an Covid-19-Erkrankten, die das Gesundheitsamt meldet, liegt am Mittwoch bei 31.
Im Kreis Saarlouis wurden am Mittwoch laut Mitteilung des Gesundheitsamtes 31 neue Infektionen mit dem Coronavirus registriert: neun in Saarlouis, sechs in Lebach, fünf in Saarwellingen, drei in Wadgassen, zwei in Schwalbach und zwei in Bous. Jeweils eine Neuinfektion wird aus Schmelz, Ensdorf, Rehlingen-Siersburg und Dillingen gemeldet.
Seit Beginn der Pandemie vor einem Jahr sind im Landkreis Saarlouis den Zahlen des Gesundheitsamtes zufolge insgesamt 6404 positive Corona-Fälle registriert worden. Davon gelten 6025 als genesen, an oder mit Covid-19 gestorben sind insgesamt 141. Aktuell sind im Landkreis Saarlouis noch 238 Menschen akut infiziert.
Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz ist auf 65,43 gestiegen. Am Vortag lag sie noch bei 62,34. Zum Vergleich: Vor einer Woche lag der Inzidenz-Wert noch bei 55,13.
Was die Mutationen betrifft, sind drei neue Mutationen nachgewiesen worden: zwei der britischen Variante und eine der südafrikanischen Variante. Die Gesamtzahl der entdeckten nachgewiesenen Mutationen beträgt Stand Mittwoch 240.
Bis zum 23. März wurden insgesamt 28 402 Impfungen durchgeführt. Am Dienstag erfolgten nach Angaben des Gesundheitsamtes 749 Impfungen. Die Zahl der Personen mit vollständigem Impfschutz steigt um 156 auf 6463.