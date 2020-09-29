29. September 2020 um 09:15 Uhr
Erstmalig
:
Fotowalk durch Saarlouis mit den Saar Roamers
Unter anderem im Stadtpark Saarlouis lassen sich wunderbare Aufnahmen machen.
Foto: Kolja Koglin, Landkreis Saarlouis
Saarlouis Am Samstag gibt’s was Neues in Saarlouis: Einen „Fotowalk“.
Am kommenden Samstag, 3. Oktober, lädt die Tourist-Information Saarlouis in Zusammenarbeit mit der Tourismus Zentrale Saarland zum ersten Fotowalk in Saarlouis ein.
Mit dabei sind auch die „Saar Roamers“, ein Fotografen-Kollektiv aus dem Saarland, deren Passion es ist, die schönsten Ecken des Saarlandes in einzigartigen Bildern festzuhalten. „Altstadt, Festungsanlagen, Stadtpark und Saaraltarm, das Neben- und Miteinander von Natur und historischer Architektur bieten die perfekte Kulisse für Fotografen, egal ob Amateur oder Profi“, schreiben die Initiatoren.
Impressionen und Ergebnisse des Fotowalks gibt es auf den Instagram-Seiten „rendezvous.saarlouis“ und „urlaub.saarland“ zu sehen. Interessierte Fotografen, die bei Instagram aktiv sind, sind herzlich eingeladen, mitzumachen, heißt es.
Die Teilnahme an der Tour ist kostenlos. Beginn ist um 16 Uhr, Start- und Endpunkt ist die Tourist-Info am Großen Markt. Die Veranstaltung läuft nach Maßgaben der aktuellen Hygiene- und Abstandsregeln ab und ist auf maximal 25 Personen begrenzt.
Eine Anmeldung ist bei der Tourist-Info Saarlouis unter Tel. (0 68 31) 44 44 49 erforderlich.