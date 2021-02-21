21. Februar 2021 um 16:12 Uhr
Kulturförderung
:
Bewerbungen für Sulzbacher Musiksommer bis 30. März
Das lothringisch-saarländische Trio Favari trat im vorigen Jahr in Sulzbach auf.
Foto: Müller/Stadt Sulzbach
Sulzbach Die Stadt Sulzbach will in der Corona-Krise der Kultur Impulse geben und treibt nach eigenen Angaben „trotz der derzeitigen Stagnation“ die Planungen für den Sulzbacher Musiksommer 2021 voran.
Wie es weiter heißt, haben ein Hygienekonzept und eine gute Organisation es schon 2020 ermöglicht, „dass ein Stück Normalität im Kulturleben der Stadt Sulzbach stattfinden konnte“.
Die Open-Air-Veranstaltung im Hof der Historischen Salzhäuser habe sich längst in der saarländischen Event-Szene etabliert. Die Veranstalter aus dem Rathaus sehen in einem „ausgezeichneten Musikprogramm bei freiem Eintritt in einmaligem Ambiente“ die Erfolgsfaktoren dieser Veranstaltungsreihe, die jährlich nicht nur Sulzbacherinnen und Sulzbacher in die historische Salzstadt lockt. Dass dies auch für die Kulturschaffenden eine attraktive Kulisse bilde, zeigten die zahlreichen Bewerbungen der Bands, die gern einen Abend in Sulzbach gestalten möchten.
Wie es aus dem Rathaus weiter heißt, sind weitere Bewerbungen möglich. Das Musiksommer-Gremium erwartet bis zum 30. März noch Anmeldungen.
Kontakt: Auf Band-Infos wartet Stefanie Bungart-Wickert. Sie hat die Mail-Adresse s.bungart-wickert@stadt-sulzbach.de. Die Anschrift für Briefpost lautet: Kulturamt der Stadt Sulzbach, z.Hd. Stefanie Bungart-Wickert, Auf der Schmelz, 66280 Sulzbach. Weitere Infos unter (0 68 97) 50 84 20.