Auch ein Bus wird als Werbefläche gemietet : Design steht fest: Saarbahn trägt künftig Logo des 1. FC Saarbrücken

„Die Blau-schwarze-Saarbahn ist auf dem Weg zum Gleis“ – so bewarb der 1. FC Saarbrücken die Abstimmung über das Design der neuen Saarbahn. Jetzt steht das Ergebnis fest.

Vorne schwarz, hinten blau und in der Mitte wird das Logo des FCS die beiden Fahrzeuge in Saarbrücken zieren. Zudem steht mit weißer Schrift geschrieben: „Wahre Liebe ist Blau-Schwarz.“

Jetzt geht das Projekt in die nächste Phase. „Beide Fahrzeuge werden nun zeitnah beklebt“, schreibt der FCS dazu auf Instagram. Die Mitglieder des 1. FC Saarbrücken hatten im Dezember die Möglichkeit, sich die Designvorschläge für die beiden Fahrzeuge anzusehen und dann abzustimmen. Ein zweites Design sah vor, dass die Fahrzeuge vollkommen in Schwarz gehalten werden – plus FCS-Logo. Ziel der Aktion ist es laut Verein, in der Stadt sichtbarer zu werden und Fans zu animieren, mit dem ÖPNV ins Stadion zu kommen.