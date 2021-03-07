7. März 2021 um 19:21 Uhr
Pandemie
:
37 neue Coronafälle
im Regionalverband
Im Regionalverband Saarbrücken gibt es 37 neue Coronafälle.
Foto: dpa/Christophe Gateau
Regionalverband Das Gesundheitsamt des Regionalverbandes hat am Wochenende 37 neue Coronafälle gemeldet. Darunter sind 18 Mutationen. Die Anzahl der in den letzten sieben Tagen neu gemeldeten Fälle pro 100 000 Einwohner sinkt auf 57,8. Im Regionalverband befinden sich derzeit 121 Kita-Kinder und 27 Erzieherinnen und Erzieher in Quarantäne.
Ebenso 151 Schülerinnen und Schüler und elf Lehrerinnen und Lehrer. Neun Personen konnten am Sonntag als geheilt aus der Quarantäne entlassen werden. Somit sind aktuell 416 Menschen im Regionalverband mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Davon leben 232 in Saarbrücken, 96 in Völklingen, 26 in Heusweiler, 15 in Quierschied, 11 in Püttlingen, jeweils 9 in Sulzbach und Riegelsberg, 7 in Friedrichsthal, 6 in Großrosseln und 5 in Kleinblittersdorf.
Insgesamt liegen im Regionalverband 11 380 bestätigte Fälle vor, die seit Beginn der Pandemie positiv getestet wurden. Als genesen gelten 10 525 Personen. Die Anzahl der Todesfälle, die im Zusammenhang mit dem Coronavirus stehen, liegt bei 439.
Das Info-Telefon des Regionalverbandes ist unter der Nummer (0681) 5 06 53 05 montags bis freitags zwischen 8 und 15 Uhr zu errichen. Weitere Informationen unter