21. Januar 2023 um 21:43 Uhr
Doch kein endgültiges Aus
:
Beliebte Saarbrücker Musikkneipe „Horst“ will wieder öffnen – neuer Standort bekannt
Update Saarbrücken Die beliebte Musikkneipe „Horst“ hat Ende vergangenen Jahres kurzfristig schließen müssen. Dann wurde überraschend bekannt: Für das Horst geht es an anderer Stelle weiter. Jetzt steht der neue Standort fest.
Die Türen verschlossen, die Logos an der Fassade abmontiert: Einzig ein großes Wandgemälde zeugt davon, dass sich in dem repräsentativen Gebäude in der
Saarbrücker Bleichstraße bis Ende vergangenen Jahres die Musikkneipe „Horst“ befand. Die Nachricht über deren Schließung hatte im November große Wellen geschlagen.
Jetzt ist bekannt: Für das Horst geht es an anderer Stelle weiter – eine neue Location hat sich für die Punkrock-Kneipe gefunden. Das haben die Betreiber in den sozialen Medien bekannt gegeben. Wo genau, darum machten sie allerdings zuerst noch ein großes Geheimnis.
Rätselraten um die neue Location
So setzten die Betreiber bei Instagram einen ersten, diesbezüglichen Post ab. „Breaking News!“ hieß es ohne weitere Erklärung, das dazugehörige Bild zeigt offensichtlich den Teil einer Eingangstür. Die Follower begannen prompt, zu spekulieren: „Hat es Horst ne neue Bleibe??“, fragt ein User.
Hat es: Das bestätigten die Betreiber einen Tag später in einer Instagram-Story und einem
Facebook-Beitrag. „Wie viele ja schon vermuten, haben wir eine neue Location. Aber wo? Nun, das wollen wir noch nicht verraten.“ Stattdessen rufen sie eine Art Schnitzeljagd aus: „Aber vielleicht findet Ihr es ja selbst heraus, die Person, die uns als erstes ein Bild von sich vorm neuen Laden schickt, der erhält bei der Eröffnung eine Überraschung.“
Jetzt haben die Betreiber die neue Location offiziell bestätigt. Wie bereits spekuliert wurde, handelt es sich um die Räumlichkeiten des alte Moduls. „Wir vermissen unsere alte Location richtig hart, aber wir haben richtig Bock auf die neue und ihr hoffentlich auch“, schreiben die Betreiber.
Musikkneipe Horst: Nicht der erste Umzug
Wann die Eröffnung stattfinden wird, ist ebenfalls noch unbekannt. Allzu lange dürfte es aber nicht mehr dauern. Laut ihrer Homepage suchen die Kneipenbetreiber bereits neues Personal.
Für das Horst ist es nicht der erste Umzug. In der Location in der Bleichstraße befand sich die Kneipe erst seit 2019 – bis der Mietvertrag seitens des Vermieters gekündigt wurde. Zuvor war das Horst ein Haus weiter, im Gebäude der Garage. Und viele Saarbrückerinnen und Saarbrücker kennen das Horst noch aus seinen Zeiten in der Nassauerstraße 14 im Nauwieser Viertel. Heute befindet sich an der Stelle das Feinkost Schmitt.