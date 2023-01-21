Doch kein endgültiges Aus : Beliebte Saarbrücker Musikkneipe „Horst“ will wieder öffnen – neuer Standort bekannt

Update Saarbrücken Die beliebte Musikkneipe „Horst“ hat Ende vergangenen Jahres kurzfristig schließen müssen. Dann wurde überraschend bekannt: Für das Horst geht es an anderer Stelle weiter. Jetzt steht der neue Standort fest.

Die Türen verschlossen, die Logos an der Fassade abmontiert: Einzig ein großes Wandgemälde zeugt davon, dass sich in dem repräsentativen Gebäude in der Saarbrücker Bleichstraße bis Ende vergangenen Jahres die Musikkneipe „Horst“ befand. Die Nachricht über deren Schließung hatte im November große Wellen geschlagen.

Jetzt ist bekannt: Für das Horst geht es an anderer Stelle weiter – eine neue Location hat sich für die Punkrock-Kneipe gefunden. Das haben die Betreiber in den sozialen Medien bekannt gegeben. Wo genau, darum machten sie allerdings zuerst noch ein großes Geheimnis.

Rätselraten um die neue Location

Musikkneipe Horst: Nicht der erste Umzug

Für das Horst ist es nicht der erste Umzug. In der Location in der Bleichstraße befand sich die Kneipe erst seit 2019 – bis der Mietvertrag seitens des Vermieters gekündigt wurde. Zuvor war das Horst ein Haus weiter, im Gebäude der Garage. Und viele Saarbrückerinnen und Saarbrücker kennen das Horst noch aus seinen Zeiten in der Nassauerstraße 14 im Nauwieser Viertel. Heute befindet sich an der Stelle das Feinkost Schmitt.