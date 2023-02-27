Mainzer Straße : Saarbrücken hat jetzt gleichgeschlechtliche Ampelfiguren

Homosexuelle Ampelfiguren wie hier in Wien, gibt es jetzt auch in Saarbrücken. Foto: imago/Eibner Europa

Es gibt sie als Saarlodris, als Mainzelmännchen oder Bergmänner: Ampelfiguren. Jetzt sind in Saarbrücken ganz Besondere hinzugekommen.

Saarbrücken hat jetzt neue Ampelfiguren. Das teilte die Stadt und Oberbürgermeister Uwe Conradt am Montag mit. Die Figuren zeigen bei Rot ein männliches Pärchen, das sich im Arm hält und bei Grün ein männliches Pärchen, das Hand in Hand über die Straße geht, mit einem Herz-Symbol in der Mitte. Analog gibt es die Ampelfiguren auch jeweils mit zwei Frauen.

Die neuen Ampelfiguren leuchten ab jetzt am Fußgängerüberweg Bleichstraße/Mainzer Straße. Sie sollen zeigen, dass Saarbrücken eine offene Stadt sei, in der alle willkommen seien, unabhängig von Nationalität, Religion oder sexuellen Vorlieben, so Conradt. Ähnliche Ampelfiguren gibt bereits in Frankfurt und München.