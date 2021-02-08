Pandemie-Entwicklung im Regionalverband Saarbrücken : Corona: 9 neue Infektionen – davon 6 Mutationen

Regionalverband 9 neue Corona-Infektionen, darunter 6 mit der britischen Mutation, registrierte das Gesundheitsamt des Regionalverbandes am Montag, 8. Februar, bis 16 Uhr.

Zwei Personen durften am Montag ihre Quarantäne beenden. Somit galten am Montagabend 642 Menschen im Regionalverband als coronainfiziert, 387 in Saarbrücken, 118 in Völklingen, 29 in Püttlingen, 28 in Riegelsberg, 23 in Heusweiler, 20 in Sulzbach, 14 in Quierschied, 13 in Kleinblittersdorf, 6 in Großrosseln und 4 in Friedrichsthal.