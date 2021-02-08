8. Februar 2021 um 18:26 Uhr
Pandemie-Entwicklung im Regionalverband Saarbrücken
:
Corona: 9 neue Infektionen – davon 6 Mutationen
Foto: dpa/Hendrik Schmidt
Regionalverband 9 neue Corona-Infektionen, darunter 6 mit der britischen Mutation, registrierte das Gesundheitsamt des Regionalverbandes am Montag, 8. Februar, bis 16 Uhr.
Gleichzeitig stieg die Zahl der in den letzten sieben Tagen neu gemeldeten Infektionen pro 100 000 Einwohner im Regionalverband leicht auf 125,3.
Bei fünf der sechs neuen Infektionen mit der britischen Corona-Mutation hat das Gesundheitsamt einen Bezug zu jeweils einem bereits bekannten Infektionsfall entdeckt. Insgesamt hat das Gesundheitsamt des Regionalverbandes bislang 21-mal die britische und zweimal die südafrikanische (brasilianische) Corona-Mutation nachgewiesen.
Zwei Personen durften am Montag ihre Quarantäne beenden. Somit galten am Montagabend 642 Menschen im Regionalverband als coronainfiziert, 387 in Saarbrücken, 118 in Völklingen, 29 in Püttlingen, 28 in Riegelsberg, 23 in Heusweiler, 20 in Sulzbach, 14 in Quierschied, 13 in Kleinblittersdorf, 6 in Großrosseln und 4 in Friedrichsthal.
Seit Beginn der Pandemie registrierte das Gesundheitsamt des Regionalverbandes insgesamt 10 509 Corona-Infektionen 5 792 in Saarbrücken und zusammen 4717 in den übrigen neun Städten und Gemeinden des Regionalverbandes. Als genesen galten am Montagabend 9468 Personen.
Die Anzahl der Todesfälle, die im Regionalverband im Zusammenhang mit dem Coronavirus stehen, lag am Monagabend bei 399.
Das Info-Telefon des RV – Nummer 0681 506-5305 – ist montags bis freitags von 8 und 15 Uhr besetzt. Weitere Informationen stehen im Internet.