Café Batela : Neues Café in Saarbrücken lasst Herz von Frühstücks- und Kuchen-Fans höher schlagen

Neues Café in Saarbrücken lasst Herz von Frühstücks- und Kuchen-Fans höher schlagen

Saarbrücken Die Landeshauptstadt des Saarlandes ist um ein neues Café in der City reicher. Das erwartet die Besucher im neueröffneten Café Batela.

Am 15. Januar feierte das Café Batela in Saarbrücken Eröffnung. Das Motto „breakfast | coffee | cake“ dürfte die Herzen der Fans von Kaffee, Kuchen und Co. höher schlagen lassen.