Es summt zum 1. August : Was der Wespen-Kalender sagt

Foto: SZ/Robby Lorenz

Sie sind ja schon manchmal eine Plage. Aber wie kommt es eigentlich, dass Wespen genau wissen, wann August ist?

Von Susanne Brenner

Sie sind wieder da. Und zwar pünktlich wie immer zum 1. August. Wir haben es gerade im Urlaub schön beobachten können. Das letzte Kalenderblatt vom Juli fiel – und sie waren da, unsere sommerlichen Plagegeister. Die Wespen.

Wie machen die das, frage ich mich. Woher wissen die so genau, wann August ist? Es gibt nur eine Erklärung, und es wundert mich, dass die in keinem Biologiebuch steht: Die haben, ganz klar, einen Kalender in ihrem Nest. Und irgendeine alte Wespen-Regel besagt eben, dass im Juli alle noch brav im Bau bleiben müssen, egal, wie das Wetter ist.

Ich stelle mir jetzt vor, wie die jungen Wespen sich ungeduldig vorm Ausgang drängeln: „Manno, wann können wir endlich raus hier?“. „Nix da“, sagt dann die Ober-Wespe, „ihr wartet, bis zum 1. August“. „Ist aber doch schon so lange Sommer“, murren die jungen Wespen. „Das haben wir immer so gemacht, und so bleibt es“, schnauft dann die Oberwespe, der zwar auch ziemlich heiß ist, was sie aber nie zugeben würde.

