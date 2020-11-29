Die Zahlen vom Wochenende im Regionalverband : 142 Corona-Fälle, ein Todesfall und 21 positive Tests in Seniorenheim

Saarbrücken Am Wochenende gab es im Regionalverband insgesamt 142 neue Corona-Fälle. Laut Mitteilung des Gesundheitsamtes entfielen davon 87 auf den Samstag und 55 auf den Sonntag.

Dadurch sinkt die Anzahl der in den letzten sieben Tagen neu gemeldeten Fälle pro 100 000 Einwohner auf 161,8. Am Wochenende konnten 125 Personen – 70 am Samstag, 55 am Sonntag – als genesen aus der Quarantäne entlassen werden. Stand Sonntagabend waren damit noch 797 Menschen im Regionalverband mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Davon leben 477 in Saarbrücken, 94 in Völklingen, 67 in Sulzbach, 42 in Heusweiler 33 in Püttlingen und 84 in den fünf weiteren Umland-Kommunen.