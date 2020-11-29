29. November 2020 um 18:32 Uhr
Die Zahlen vom Wochenende im Regionalverband
:
142 Corona-Fälle, ein Todesfall und 21 positive Tests in Seniorenheim
Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
Saarbrücken Am Wochenende gab es im Regionalverband insgesamt 142 neue Corona-Fälle. Laut Mitteilung des Gesundheitsamtes entfielen davon 87 auf den Samstag und 55 auf den Sonntag.
Dadurch sinkt die Anzahl der in den letzten sieben Tagen neu gemeldeten Fälle pro 100 000 Einwohner auf 161,8. Am Wochenende konnten 125 Personen – 70 am Samstag, 55 am Sonntag – als genesen aus der Quarantäne entlassen werden. Stand Sonntagabend waren damit noch 797 Menschen im Regionalverband mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Davon leben 477 in Saarbrücken, 94 in Völklingen, 67 in Sulzbach, 42 in Heusweiler 33 in Püttlingen und 84 in den fünf weiteren Umland-Kommunen.
Leider gab es am Samstag auch einen weiteren Todesfall. Damit steigt die Zahl der Todesfälle im Regionalverband laut Gesundheitsamt auf insgesamt 144. Bereits am Freitag war ein 78-jähriger Patient gestorben, der zuvor positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden war. Das Durchschnittsalter der 144 Todesfälle – 74 Männer und 70 Frauen – liegt demnach bei 80,6 Jahren.
In einer Senioreneinrichtung in Saarbrücken, in der bisher sieben positive Coronafälle vorlagen, sind bei einem Massentest 21 weitere Bewohner positiv getestet worden. Insgesamt haben sich hier jetzt 28 Bewohner mit dem Coronavirus infiziert.
Insgesamt liegen im Regionalverband den offiziellen Zahlen zufolge 4820 bestätigte Fälle seit Beginn der vor. Davon entfallen 2758 auf die Landeshauptstadt und 2062 auf die neun Städte und Gemeinden im Umland. Als genesen gelten 3879 Personen. Die Anzahl der Todesfälle, die im Zusammenhang mit dem Coronavirus stehen, liegt bei 144.