7. März 2021 um 09:51 Uhr
Neue Corona-Verordnung im Saarland
:
Nicht alle Museen werden öffnen
Das Bergbaumuseum in Bexbach auf dem Gelände des Blumengartens wird am 16. März wieder öffnen.
Foto: Jennifer Klein
Jägersburg/Bexbach Museum in Gustavsburg weiter geschlossen, Bergbaumuseum ab 16. März offen.
Nach der neuen Corona-Verordnung dürfen im Saarland auch Museen wieder öffnen, allerdings nach vorheriger Terminbuchung. Das wird in der Region noch sehr unterschiedlich gehandhabt, zwei Träger haben sich bereits gemeldet.
So bleibt das Burg- und Schlossmuseum in der Gustavsburg in Jägersburg weiterhin geschlossen. Der Heimat-, Kultur- und Verkehrsverein Jägersburg weist als Träger der Einrichtung darauf hin, dass die räumlichen Gegebenheiten im ersten Obergeschoss der Burg nicht geeignet seien, die Corona-bedingten Abstandsregeln in den Fluren und den relativ kleinen Räumen einzuhalten. Der Verein erinnert zudem an seine Fürsorgepflicht den Vereinsmitgliedern gegenüber, die ehrenamtlich die Museumsaufsicht übernehmen: Sie seien alle der „Risikogruppe“ zuzuordnen, die besonders vor einer Ansteckungsgefahr geschützt werden müsse.
Anders sieht es beim Bergbaumuseum in Bexbach aus: „Aufgrund der Corona-Beschlüsse öffnen wir unser Museum am Dienstag, 16. März, zu unseren gewohnten Öffnungszeiten“, so der Vorsitzende Wolfgang Imbsweiler. Voraussetzung sei aber, dass die Inzidenzwerte nicht über die vorgegebenen Werte steigen.
Das Bergbaumuseum Bexbach auf dem Blumengarten-Gelände ist ab 16. März folgendermaßen geöffnet: Dienstag bis Freitag, jeweils von 10 bis 16 Uhr sowie Samstag und Sonntag von 12 bis 16 Uhr; Einlass ins Museum ist jeweils bis 15 Uhr möglich.