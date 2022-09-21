„The Best Chef Awards“ in Madrid : Platz 34: Christian Bau gehört zu den besten Köchen der Welt

„The Best Chef Awards“ in Madrid

Christian Bau gehört seit Jahren zu den Spitzenköchen in der Welt. Jetzt hat er eine neue Auszeichnung bekommen. Bei den „The Best Chef Awards“ belegte er Platz 34 von 200 Nominierten.

Christian Bau wurde bei den „The Best Chef Awards“ in Madrid unter die besten Köche der Welt gewählt. Das teilte die Jury der Auszeichnung in Madrid mit. Der Chef des Victor’s Fine Dining in Perl-Nennig belegt Platz 34 von insgesamt 200 nominierten Köchen.