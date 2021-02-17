17. Februar 2021 um 19:48 Uhr
Dreißig Jahre nach Brandanschlag
:
Staatsschutz durchsucht weitere Wohnung im Mordfall Yeboah
Samuel Yeboah wurde im September 1991 bei einem Brandanschlag in Saarlouis-Fraulautern getötet.
Foto: Andreas Engel
Saarlouis In Saarlouis vollstreckten Beamte am Mittwoch einen Durchsuchungsbeschluss des Bundesgerichtshofs bei einer „nicht verdächtigten Person“.
Im Fall des 1991 bei einem Brandanschlag auf eine Asyl-Unterkunft in Saarlouis getöteten Samuel Yeboah hat es am Mittwoch erneut eine Hausdurchsuchung gegeben. Am späten Nachmittag klingelten Beamte des Polizeilichen Staatsschutzes an einer Privatwohnung in Saarlouis. Sie vollstreckten einen Durchsuchungsbeschluss des zuständigen Ermittlungsrichters am Bundesgerichtshof in Karlsruhe. Nach Angaben des saarländischen Landespolizeipräsidiums war das Ziel der Durchsuchung die Wohnung einer in dem Mordfall „nicht verdächtigten Person“. Generalbundesanwalt Peter Frank erhoffe sich durch die Maßnahme „weitere Hinweise“ in dem wieder aufgerollten Verfahren, hieß es in einer Pressemitteilung vom Mittwochabend.
Vor drei Wochen hatte der Staatsschutz im Saarland im Saarlouiser Stadtteil Fraulautern bereits die Wohnung und den Arbeitsplatz eines Tatverdächtigen durchsucht. Der 49-Jährige wird der rechtsextremen Szene zugerechnet. Daneben läuteten die Ermittler an den Türen von vier Zeugen in dem bis heute ungeklärten Fall.
In der Nacht auf den 19. September 1991 hatte es in Fraulautern einen Brandanschlag auf das frühere Hotel „Weißes Rössl“ gegeben. Es diente damals als Unterkunft für Asylsuchende. 23 Menschen befanden sich zur Tatzeit in dem Gebäude. Der aus Ghana stammende Yeboah starb. Die Hintergründe blieben lange ungeklärt. Mittlerweile gehen die Sicherheitsbehörden von einem rechtsextremistischen Anschlag aus.