18. Juni 2022 um 18:00 Uhr
Sohn war 136 Tage im Winterberg-Klinikum
„War in einer persönlichen Ausnahmesituation“ – Josephine Ortleb spricht über ihre Frühgeburt
Saarbrücken Im Wahlkampfendspurt für die Bundestagswahl erlitt Josephine Ortleb im vergangenen Herbst eine Frühgeburt. 136 Tage verbrachte ihr Sohn im Winterberg-Klinikum. Nun spricht die Saarbrücker Bundestagsabgeordnete (SPD) in einem sehr persönlichen Interview über diese bewegte Zeit.
Heute kann die Saarbrücker Bundestagsabgeordnete Josephine Ortleb (SPD) die Zeit mit ihrem Sohn Moritz genießen. Doch hinter den beiden liegen schwere Monate. Im vergangenen Herbst erlitt die SPD-Frau eine Frühgeburt. Im Wahlkampfendspurt für die Bundestagswahl im direkten Duell mit CDU-Kandidatin und Ex-Ministerpräsidentin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) musste Ortleb alle öffentlichen Termine kurzfristig absagen.
Am Ende hatte Ortleb im Wahlkreis Saarbrücken die Nase vorn. Nach 136 Tagen durfte schließlich Frühchen Moritz das Saarbrücker Winterberg-Klinikum verlassen, das seit Mitte 2021 nach eigenen Angaben die einzige „babyfreundliche“ Geburts- und Kinderklinik im Saarland ist.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CdRHFKQNjXy/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Josephine Ortleb, MdB (@josephineortleb)</a></p></div></blockquote>
Nun hat die Politikerin in einem Interview mit dem Winterberg über die zurückliegende schwierige Zeit und ihr Zusammenleben mit ihrem Kind gesprochen. Dabei betont Ortleb, dass es ihrem Sohn gut gehe. „Ich freue mich jeden Tag, wenn ich sehe, wie toll er sich entwickelt. Im Großen und Ganzen können wir anfangen, die Welt zusammen zu entdecken. Das heißt auch, dass ich als Bundestagsabgeordnete mit Baby in Berlin unterwegs bin“, verrät Ortleb. Moritz sei auch schon mit in der SPD-Bundestagsfraktion gewesen.
„Ich war in einer persönlichen Ausnahmesituation“, beschreibt Ortleb die Frühgeburt in Zeiten von Wahlkampf und Corona-Pandemie. Sie sei nicht nur dankbar für die medizinisch professionelle Betreuung auf dem Winterberg damals, sondern auch über die „liebevolle Unterstützung“ im Klinikum – trotz des Pandemie-Stresses. Insbesondere die „Zusammenarbeit auf Augenhöhe“ auf der Kinderintensivstation habe sie beeindruckt. Ortleb hätte „keine Sekunde Zweifel“ daran gehabt, mit ihrem Kind in guten Händen zu sein. „Gleichzeitig war die Ruhe und Ungestörtheit wichtig, um diese Monate durchzustehen und meinen Sohn so gut wie möglich kennenzulernen. Es gab nie Geschichten aus dem Krankenhaus, die sich dann Leute erzählt hätten“, betont die SPD-Politikerin. Sie habe „immer großes Vertrauen“ gehabt, dass Mutter und Kind „sicher“ seien.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CeMKpLxNhiu/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CeMKpLxNhiu/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CeMKpLxNhiu/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Josephine Ortleb, MdB (@josephineortleb)</a></p></div></blockquote>
„Man sitzt natürlich manchmal allein am Bettchen und ist auch mit seinen Gedanken allein. Aber nicht nur, wenn Sorgen und Ängste aufkamen, hatte ich Personen zum Reden“, so Ortleb. Das habe ihr durch die „schwersten Zeiten“ geholfen. Die Zeit im Krankenhaus sei lang gewesen und habe sich zwischendurch angefühlt, als ob sie „nie zu Ende“ gehe. „Der Moment, wenn man mit seinem Kind nach Hause kann, wird kommen. Und es ist einfach der beste Moment“, mahnt Ortleb Frühchen-Eltern zur Geduld.