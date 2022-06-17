Sohn war 136 Tage im Winterberg-Klinikum : „War in einer persönlichen Ausnahmesituation“ – Josephine Ortleb spricht über ihre Frühgeburt

Saarbrücken Im Wahlkampfendspurt für die Bundestagswahl erlitt Josephine Ortleb im vergangenen Herbst eine Frühgeburt. 136 Tage verbrachte ihr Sohn im Winterberg-Klinikum. Nun spricht die Saarbrücker Bundestagsabgeordnete (SPD) in einem sehr persönlichen Interview über diese bewegte Zeit.

Nun hat die Politikerin in einem Interview mit dem Winterberg über die zurückliegende schwierige Zeit und ihr Zusammenleben mit ihrem Kind gesprochen. Dabei betont Ortleb, dass es ihrem Sohn gut gehe. „Ich freue mich jeden Tag, wenn ich sehe, wie toll er sich entwickelt. Im Großen und Ganzen können wir anfangen, die Welt zusammen zu entdecken. Das heißt auch, dass ich als Bundestagsabgeordnete mit Baby in Berlin unterwegs bin“, verrät Ortleb. Moritz sei auch schon mit in der SPD-Bundestagsfraktion gewesen.

„Ich war in einer persönlichen Ausnahmesituation“, beschreibt Ortleb die Frühgeburt in Zeiten von Wahlkampf und Corona-Pandemie. Sie sei nicht nur dankbar für die medizinisch professionelle Betreuung auf dem Winterberg damals, sondern auch über die „liebevolle Unterstützung“ im Klinikum – trotz des Pandemie-Stresses. Insbesondere die „Zusammenarbeit auf Augenhöhe“ auf der Kinderintensivstation habe sie beeindruckt. Ortleb hätte „keine Sekunde Zweifel“ daran gehabt, mit ihrem Kind in guten Händen zu sein. „Gleichzeitig war die Ruhe und Ungestörtheit wichtig, um diese Monate durchzustehen und meinen Sohn so gut wie möglich kennenzulernen. Es gab nie Geschichten aus dem Krankenhaus, die sich dann Leute erzählt hätten“, betont die SPD-Politikerin. Sie habe „immer großes Vertrauen“ gehabt, dass Mutter und Kind „sicher“ seien.