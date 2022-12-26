26. Dezember 2022 um 08:52 Uhr
Weihnachtliche Grüße via Social Media
:
Foto-Grüße zum Fest: So feiern Promis und Politiker aus dem Saarland Weihnachten 2022
Saarlands Ministerpräsidentin Anke Rehlinger sendet Weihnachtsgrüße via Facebok.
Foto: Anke Rehlinger/Facebook
Saarbrücken Weihnachtsbaum, Adventskranz, festliche Kleidung und sogar ein Foto aus dem Sport-Studio: Einige Saar-Promis haben ihren Fans bei Facebook und bei Instagram schöne Weihnachten 2022 gewünscht – und einer hat dabei offenbar sogar etwas geschummelt. Ein Überblick.
Einige Politiker und Prominente aus dem
Saarland haben auch in dem für viele Saarländer schwierigen Jahr 2022 herzliche Weihnachtsgrüße in den sozialen Medien an ihre Fans gesendet.
Ministerpräsidentin Anke Rehlinger: Zeit für Familie, Freunde oder sich selbst
„Endlich Weihnachten! Nach einem Jahr voller Herausforderungen gibt uns die Weihnachtszeit Gelegenheit einen Moment inne zu halten und sich Zeit für Familie, Freunde oder auch sich selbst zu nehmen“, schreibt Saarlands Ministerpräsidentin Anke Rehlinger (SPD) in einem Video-Post bei Facebook. „Ich wünsche Ihnen ein frohes und besinnliches Weihnachtsfest im Kreise Ihrer Lieben.“
Saar-Schlagerstar Eric Philippi wünscht von Herzen Fröhliche Weihnachten
Auch der saarländische Schlager-Star Eric Philippi (“Schockverliebt“) wünscht „euch und euren Familien von Herzen fröhliche Weihnachten und entspannte Feiertage mit schönen gemeinsamen Momenten, tollem Essen und guten Gesprächen.“ Außerdem dankte Philippi seinen Anhängern für „dieses unfassbare Jahr“. Der Schlagersänger, Trompeter und Produzent wörtlich: „Ich wünsche Ihnen ein frohes und besinnliches Weihnachtsfest im Kreise Ihrer Lieben. Ihr macht diese musikalische Reise möglich und ihr macht sie zum wertvollsten Teil meines Lebens und dafür bin ich unglaublich dankbar. Euer Eric.“
Calli Calmund: „Wir wissen, dass wir Weihnachten zusammen sind“
Auch der ehemalige Fußballfunktionär Reinhold „Calli“ Calmund, der seit 2012 in Saarlouis wohnt, sendete auch in diesem Jahr wieder Weihnachtsgrüße via Facebook – diesmal jedoch offensichtlich mit ein wenig Trickserei beim Hintergrund. “Weil Calli durch die Welt gebummelt, wurd‘ beim Hintergrund geschummelt. Wir wissen aber ganz bestimmt, dass wir Weihnachten zusammen sind“, hieß es auf Calmunds Facebook-Seite. „Lasst uns hoffen auf Glück und Zuversicht, noch schlechter wird’s wohl diesmal nicht. Wir wünschen von Herzen friedliche Weihnchten und ein glückliches und gesundes Jahr 2023.“
Tobias Hans genießt #familytime an Weihnachten
Unter dem Hashtag #familytime sendete auch der ehemalige saarländische Mininsterpräsident Tobias Hans (CDU) Grüße zu Fest. „Wir wünschen Euch und Euren Lieben frohe Weihnachten“, erklärten Tobias und Tanja Hans.
Darts-Star Gabriel Clemens trainiert zu Weihnachten im Sport-Studio
„Frohe Weihnachten euch allen“, wünscht auch Darts-Star Gabriel Clemens aus Saarwellingen auf Instagram, der derzeit nach einem fulminanten Auftaktsieg bei der Darts-WM in London in der dritten Runde steht. „Niemals seine Ziele aus den Augen verlieren!“, schreibt der „German Giant“ aus einem Sport-Studio.
Für den Weltranglisten-25. Gabriel Clemens geht es direkt nach der Weihnachtspause im "Ally Pally" weiter. Am Abend des 27. Dezember um 20 Uhr muss Clemens wieder bei der WM ran – gegen Jim Williams aus Wales.
Weihnachtsgrüße von Kevin Trapp aus der Karibik
Unterdessen meldet sich Kevin Trapp mit sportlich ambitionierten Grüßen aus der Karibik. Vom sonnengefluteten Strand der Insel Saint-Barthélemy meldet er sich mit Freundin Izabel Goulart. Unter dem akrobatischen Beitrag bei Instagram wünschen die beiden auf Englisch von dem zu Frankreich gehörenden Eiland auf Englisch und Portugisisch ein frohes Fest. Trappp stammt aus Merzig und spielt aktuell beim Fußball-Bundesligisten Eintracht Frankfurt im Tor.