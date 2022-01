James Webb : Sonnenschutz für Weltraumteleskop aufgespannt

Listen in as @NASAWebb experts give an update following today’s successful deployment of the 5-layer, tennis-court-size sunshield in space: https://t.co/Bl5VHPN1dW



~75% of 344 potential single-point failures are now behind us on the telescope's journey to #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/DRCFYD2cFc