3. November 2020 um 14:03 Uhr
Weiteres Marketing-Förderprogramm für Tourismus gestartet
Volker Wissing (FDP), Wirtschaftsminister von Rheinland-Pfalz. Foto: Andreas Arnold/dpa/Archivbild
Mainz Das Mainzer Wirtschaftsministerium hat ein weiteres Förderprogramm für den Tourismus in dem Bundesland gestartet. „Wir glauben an die Zukunft des Tourismus in Rheinland-Pfalz“, sagte Wirtschaftsminister Volker Wissing (FDP) am Dienstag in Mainz laut einer Mitteilung.
Nach Angaben des Ministeriums werden mit dem Marketing-Programm „ReStart Tourismus RLP“ beispielsweise die Produktion von Fotos, Videos und Texten sowie Online- und Printwerbung im Bereich Tourismus unterstützt. Die Projekte können mit bis zu 40 000 Euro gefördert werden.
Die Anträge dazu könnten bis 11. Dezember eingereicht werden. Insgesamt rund 875 000 Euro stehen den Angaben zufolge für das neu aufgelegte Programm zur Verfügung. Finanziert werde es aus dem zweiten Nachtragshaushalt, aus dem rund 50 Millionen Euro in den Tourismus fließen sollen.
Die Landesregierung lasse sich von der herausfordernden Corona-Lage nicht in Schockstarre versetzen, sagte Wissing. „Viele Menschen denken gerade jetzt darüber nach, wohin der nächste Ausflug oder die nächste Reise gehen kann“. Wer jetzt in gutes Marketing investiere, könne sich gezielt als Reiseziel positionieren. Rheinland-Pfalz sei mit seinen „vielseitigen attraktiven Naturlandschaften und Regionen, wunderschönen Städten und den hervorragenden Weinen“ gut aufgestellt.
Das neue Programm ergänzt den Angaben zufolge die Tourismus-Kampagne „Deine Goldene Zeit in Rheinland-Pfalz“. Anfang 2021 soll in einem nächsten Schritt auch die derzeit bestehende Hotel-Förderung mit Mitteln des Nachtragshaushalts erweitert werden.