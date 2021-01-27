27. Januar 2021 um 09:28 Uhr
36 Fälle
:
Britische Corona-Mutante in Luxemburg nachgewiesen
Eine Ärztin zeigt in einem Labor einen Test für das Coronavirus. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/Symbolbild
Luxemburg In Luxemburg sind bislang 36 Fälle der britischen Variante des Coronavirus nachgewiesen worden.
Wie aus dem Wochenbericht des Nationalen Gesundheitslabors (LNS) hervorgeht, hat sich die Zahl der aufgelisteten Fälle in der Woche vom 18. bis zum 24. Januar im Vergleich zur Vorwoche (12) verdreifacht.
Am vergangenen Montag war zudem ein Fall der britischen Corona-Mutation B.1.7.7 in einer Vorschulklasse der Lënster Lycée International School in Junglinster entdeckt worden. Alle Schüler und Lehrer der Vorschul- und Grundschulklassen sollten daraufhin durchgetestet werden. Die Ergebnisse dieser Untersuchungen standen zunächst noch aus.
Das LNS berichtete außerdem, dass es in Luxemburg nun drei Nachweise der südafrikanischen Virusmutation B.1.351 gebe. Von der japanisch-brasilianisch Variante P.1 seien keine Fälle bekannt.
Man beobachte die Entwicklung genau, sagte eine Sprecherin des Gesundheitsministeriums am Mittwoch in Luxemburg. Es sei wichtig, die derzeit geltenden Hygienemaßnahmen weiter einzuhalten und Kontakte zu reduzieren.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210127-99-187167/2