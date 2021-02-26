  1. Saarland
Studie soll Infektionsrisiko in Bussen und Bahnen abschätzen

Mainz/Wiesbaden Wie hoch das Risiko einer Covid-19-Infektion bei der regelmäßigen Nutzung von Bussen und Bahnen ist, soll eine Studie im Rhein-Main-Gebiet herausfinden. Dazu werden dort in den kommenden fünf Wochen mehr als 650 Pendler untersucht, die täglich mindestens 15 Minuten den öffentlichen Nahverkehr des Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbundes (RMV) benutzen.

Die Ergebnisse der Studie sollen repräsentativ und damit auf Deutschland übertragbar sein, wie das rheinland-pfälzische Verkehrsministerium am Freitag in Mainz mitteilte.

Durchgeführt wird die Untersuchung von der Berliner Charité Research Organisation. Die Ergebnisse sollen den Angaben zufolge voraussichtlich im April vorliegen. „Wir brauchen dringend mehr Forschung zu Ansteckungsrisiken und Übertragungswegen“, sagte Verkehrsminister Volker Wissing (FDP). Im Bereich des RMV leben laut Ministerium rund fünf Millionen Menschen. Werktäglich sind etwa 2,5 Millionen von ihnen mit Bussen und Bahnen unterwegs. Sie fahren dabei durchschnittlich elf Kilometer.

In Zeiten von Homeoffice und Kontaktbeschränkungen sind derzeit allerdings deutlich weniger Menschen als sonst mit Bussen und Bahnen unterwegs. So hatte der RMV vor wenigen Wochen von einer aktuellen Auslastung von nur 40 Prozent gesprochen, beim Nordhessischen Verkehrsverbund (NVV) waren es sogar nur 25 bis 35 Prozent. Möglicherweise fahren viele Menschen auch nicht aus Sorge vor einer Ansteckung.

