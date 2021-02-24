24. Februar 2021 um 11:22 Uhr
Schwarzes Jahr für Tourismusbranche
Bad Ems Die Corona-Pandemie hat im vergangenen Jahr zu einem historischen Einbruch bei den Gäste- und Übernachtungszahlen in Rheinland-Pfalz geführt. Nach Angaben des Statistischen Landesamtes ging im Vergleich zu 2019 die Zahl der Gäste um knapp 40 Prozent auf 6,05 Millionen zurück.
Die Übernachtungszahlen sanken um rund 33 Prozent auf 17,43 Millionen. Die am Mittwoch vorgelegte Jahresstatistik bestätigt weitgehend die vor zwei Wochen veröffentlichten vorläufigen Zahlen.
Anfang November waren wegen der Corona-Pandemie Übernachtungen im Inland nur noch für notwendige und ausdrücklich nicht für touristische Zwecke erlaubt worden. Auch Dauercamping ist verboten. Die Einschränkungen dauern an. Auch im April 2020 waren Betriebsschließungen angeordnet worden.
Auch wenn ausnahmslose alle Tourismusregionen in Rheinland-Pfalz Rückgänge zu verbuchen haben, sind diese doch unterschiedlich stark. Am härtesten getroffen wurde Rheinhessen, wo die Übernachtungs- und Gästezahlen um rund 42 beziehungsweise 49 Prozent einbrachen. Die geringsten Abnahmen gab es im Gebiet Mosel-Saar mit einem Minus von rund 26 beziehungsweise 31 Prozent.
Von den einzelnen Betrieben waren Erholungs-, Ferien- und Schulungsheime sowie Jugendherbergen mit Abnahmen von 58 bis 61 Prozent bei den Gäste- und Übernachtungszahlen am stärksten betroffen. Überdurchschnittlich waren die Rückgänge auch bei den Hotels mit einem Minus von 46 beziehungsweise 42 Prozent. Auch der Campingtourismus, der sich in den Monaten nach dem ersten Lockdown im April über einen kräftigen Zuwachs freuen konnte, verzeichnete aufs gesamte Jahr gesehen einen Rückgang bei den Gästen um 7,4 und bei den Übernachtungen um 6 Prozent.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210224-99-571368/2